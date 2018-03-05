The Pint & Cork is showing their appreciation to Hawaiʻi residents by offering Kamaʻāina Nights throughout the month of March.

Guests can select from a variety of menu options such as the Ribeye Steak, prepared with whiskey and grain mustard marinade, served with butter whipped potatoes and sautéed broccoli, or indulge in the Chicken Marsala with hamakua mushrooms, or the Vegetarian Ragout. Residents will receive 20% off food on Monday and Tuesday, from 5-9 p.m.

“This Kamaʻāina Nights discount promotion is our way of saying thank you to our island community,” said Scott Pacer, managing partner of The Pint & Cork. “Our kamaʻāina deserve to have a great time at The Pint & Cork and we want to show them our appreciation for their continued support.”

Local patrons can also watch their favorite games on multi-screens while enjoying unique craft beers, signature cocktails and popular menu mainstays like Deviled Eggs Rockefeller, Kahlua Pork Sliders, Pork Adobo Moco, and Mac and Cheese. Soups, salads, burgers and sandwiches, as well as gluten-free menu options are also available.

To receive the kamaʻāina discount, residents much present a valid Hawaiʻi ID.

The Pink & Cork is located at The Shops at Wailea and is open throughout the week from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.