Mystery Maui has opened a new escape room on Market street in Wailuku which invites couples and groups to test their own teamwork and communication skills while trying to solve its originally designed, restaurant-themed challenges.

An escape room is a live action, physical adventure game where players need to look for clues, solve puzzles and open locks within 60 minutes to “escape” the room.

Mystery Maui opened its first escape room called The Ramen Shop, where players have an active role in solving the mystery of the disappearance of the restaurant’s head chef.

After playing in a significant number of escape rooms in the mainland US and in Asia, owners Kit Zulueta and her partner said they designed and built the game to offer a unique experience with a local touch “not available anywhere else in the world.”

“So far, everyone who has tested the room loved it, including a group of friends who are in their 70’s,” Zulueta said. “The most important thing for us is they have fun the moment they step in our doors. Just like any piece of art, our personalities are very involved in the concepts and we want to share visuals, sounds and creations that also make us happy.”

While certain rules of play apply, Mystery Maui’s The Ramen Shop is open to all ages – couples, families, friends or coworkers. The company plans to offer a total of four rooms.

Reservations are required and can be made online or by calling (808) 249-2062 during its business hours. Inquiries for private events or other custom arrangements may be directed to info@mysterymaui.com.