Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award and Grammy Award winner John Cruz will perform at The Shops at Wailea for a free one-night performance as part of Concerts at the Shops series.

Cruz, a multi-talented musician, performer and producer, will perform on Wednesday, March 21, at 5:30 p.m. at the Fountain Courtyard.

He released his first album “Acoustic Soul” in 1996 and has since sold over 150,000 copies in Hawai‘i alone. In 2008, his album “One of These Days” debuted at No. 1 in Hawai‘i, No. 2 on the Billboard Heatseekers Chart and No. 6 on the Billboard World Chart. In 2012, his album was recognized by Honolulu Magazine as one of the “Top 25 Greatest Hawaii Albums of the New Century.”

Concerts at The Shops is a free, monthly concert series that is open to the public and features headlining musicians from all the Hawaiian Islands. The event occurs on the third and fifth Wednesday of every month.

The Shops at Wailea continues to give back to the community, supporting a different Maui non-profit each month with 60% of the special event parking fees going back to the non-profit. March’s non-profit recipient is Maui Humane Society.

The Shops’ goal is to enrich the community through exploration and discovery in the arts and music while supporting local businesses and non-profit partners. The four-hour special event parking voucher is available for $5 and can be purchased at the non-profit’s parking table.