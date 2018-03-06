McDonald’s announced today that Quarter Pounders and Signature Crafted Recipe burgers will have fresh beef without added preservatives in every US store, except for ones in Hawaiʻi and Alaska, starting in May 2018.

The switch does not apply to Big Macs and regular hamburgers and cheeseburgers.

“The switch to fresh beef quarter-pound burgers is the most significant change to our system and restaurant operations since All Day Breakfast,” said McDonald’s USA President Chris Kempczinski. “Over the past two years, we have been listening to our customers and evolving our business to build a better McDonald’s.”

McDonald’s says the switch is one of the latest customer-led initiatives in the US that builds on several other recent milestones, including All Day Breakfast, committing to only sourcing cage-free eggs by 2025 in the US and serving chicken not treated with antibiotics important to human medicine.

The 100% fresh beef quarter-pound burgers are now available in approximately 3,500 restaurants across a number of markets including Atlanta, Charlotte, Memphis, Miami, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, and Salt Lake City.

The fast food joint says the test markets in Dallas and Tulsa found that customers loved the “hotter and juicier fresh beef quarter-pound burgers.” The company saw a 90% customer satisfaction from customers who order the burgers, and 90% intent to repurchase.

The fast food company also announced it will introduce another Signature Crafted Recipe sandwich to its menu—Garlic White Cheddar. The sandwich is made with a fresh beef, quarter-pound burger or chicken (Buttermilk Crispy Chicken or Artisan Grilled Chicken), creamy garlic aioli and crispy garlic chips and will be available at participating US restaurants.

Other new Signature Crafted Recipes sandwiches are also expected to debut later this year.

Maui Now has reached out to McDonald’s and has contacted the company’s local advertising agency for information on when Hawaiʻi plans on rolling out the fresh beef menu and if local McDonald’s will have the new Garlic White Cheddar sandwich added to the menu next month. As of publishing, Maui Now is currently waiting on a response.