Lānaʻi Community Health Center announced that Jennifer Hashimoto, a recent graduate of University of Hawaiʻi Mānoa with a Master of Science in Nursing, will join the health center as a Family Nurse Practitioner.

Previously, Hashimoto was a floor nurse at the medical-surgical floor of the Kona Community Hospital where she obtained a wealth of knowledge on inpatient care.

Hashimoto attended University of Hawaiʻi Hilo and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Biology in 2012. During that same time, she accepted a post baccalaureate position at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (part of the National Institute of Health), gaining an “incredibly valuable and priceless experience” in the field of science and medicine.

“We are pleased to welcome on board Jennifer Hashimoto with her well-rounded experience and strong educational background as a FNP,” said Diana Shaw, executive director of LCHC.

Born and raised on the Big Island, Hashimoto was brought up with traditional Hawaiian values including giving back to the community. Her family founded the Friends of Hoʻokena Beach Park, a non-profit organization focused on the preservation of cultural and natural resources and culturally sensitive economic development in Hoʻokena. The organization continues to be operated by her brother to this day.

Her decision to combine her altruistic interests with science led her to pursuing an education as a Family Nurse Practitioner when she received the Native Hawaiian Health Scholarship in 2015.

“I am grateful for all that I have experienced leading up to this position,” said Hashimoto. “I am ready to serve the community of Lānaʻi.”