Swell Summary

Outlook through Monday March 12: The next advisory-level swell will arrive from the north-northeast Tuesday and continue into next weekend, producing high surf along east, and possibly north, facing shores for most of the week. A west- northwest swell will build Tuesday and hold Wednesday, with surf remaining just below advisory level. Additionally, a small south swell is expected to continue through Wednesday. A new moderate north swell may affect north facing shores late in the weekend and early next week.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

am pm

Surf: Chest to shoulder high N ground swell for the morning with occasional head high sets. This builds in the afternoon with sets up to 1-2′ overhead high.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph.

South

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high S ground swell.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Chest to shoulder high N ground swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to 1-2′ overhead high.

Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

