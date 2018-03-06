High Surf Advisory issued March 06 at 3:30AM HST until March 08 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Looking Ahead

A shallow cold front north of the state will push through the islands this morning with scattered to numerous showers spreading across each island. Cooler and drier air behind the front will move into the islands from Wednesday onward. Breezy trade winds will prevail through the weekend as the Central Pacific ridge slowly builds into the region. A drying trend remains in the forecast through the upcoming weekend with conditions possibly trending wetter next week Tuesday and Wednesday as a strong upper level trough moves into the area.

West Side

Today: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Windy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Windy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind.

Wednesday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Light north northeast wind becoming northeast 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Upcountry

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

East Maui

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light northeast. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a north wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Windy, with a northeast wind 17 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Windy, with a northeast wind 16 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Windy, with a northeast wind 16 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Today: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.