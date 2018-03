Maui police responded to 14 burglaries, 11 vehicle thefts and 16 vehicle break-ins in Maui County over a seven day period from Feb. 25 – March 3, 2018.

Burglaries increased 27% from the week before when 11 incidents were reported over the seven day period. Vehicle thefts increased 22% from the week before when nine incidents were reported; and vehicle break-ins decreased 36% from the week before when 25 incidents were reported.

Of the 11 vehicle thefts, three have since been recovered.

14 Burglaries

Kualapuʻu

Sunday, Feb. 25, 12:23 a.m.: 1630 Farrington Ave at Coffees of Hawaiʻi, Burglary Non-Residential – Attempted Burglary

Kahului

Monday, Feb. 26, 8:11 a.m.: 470 Hāna Hwy at Hawthorne Cat Mens in enclosed locker room, Burglary Non-Residential – Unlawful Entry

Monday, Feb. 26, 2:13 p.m.: 100 block of Ani St, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Wednesday, Feb. 28, 9:08 a.m.: 221 Puʻunēnē Ave at Valley Isle Motors, Burglary Non-Residential – Unlawful Entry

Waiehu

Monday, Feb. 26, 11:15 a.m.: E Onaha Pl/Pohu St, Burglary Non-Residential – Forced Entry

Wailuku

Monday, Feb. 26, 5:19 p.m.: 100 block of Waimaluhia Lane, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Nāpili

Wednesday, Feb. 28, 10:17 a.m.: 4909 Lower Honoapiʻilani Rd at Kahana Sunset, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Pukalani

Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2:10 p.m.: 3200 block of Iolani St, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Friday, March 2, 5:17 a.m.: 0-100 block of Aeloa Rd, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Lahaina

Friday, March 2, 2:41 a.m.: 851 Front St at Quiksilver, Burglary Non-Residential – Forced Entry

Saturday, March 3, 7:34 p.m.: 100 block of Leoleo St at Komohana Hale, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Kīhei

Friday, March 2, 5:27 p.m.: 1600 block of Halama St, Burglary Residential – Attempted Entry

Saturday, March 3, 9:02 a.m.: 100 block of N Kīhei Rd at Sugar Beach Resort, Burglary Residential – Attempted Entry

Kaunakakai

Saturday, March 3, 8:48 a.m.: 1000 block of Kamehameha V Hwy at Molokai Shores Suites, Burglary Non-Residential – Forced Entry

11 Vehicle Thefts

Kahului

Sunday, Feb. 25, 10:47 a.m.: 170 Kaʻahumanu Ave at Maui Beach Hotel, MPZ124, 2006 Toyota Tacoma, White – RECOVERED

Kāʻanapali

Monday, Feb. 26, 5:01 p.m.: 11 Halawai Dr at Budget RAC, LHV186, 2018 Nissan Versa, Red

Haʻikū

Monday, Feb 26, 4:56 p.m.: 2800 block of Lelehuna Pl, 22U7083, 2015 Honda CYL, Red

Monday, Feb 26, 4:56 p.m.: 2800 block of Lelehuna Pl, 146XPA, 2017 Kawasaki CYL, Green

Wailuku

Monday, Feb. 26, 8:54 a.m.: 2061 Vineyard St at Wailuku Municipal Lot, M00430, 2017 vehicle, White

Kīhei

Monday, Feb. 26, 10:38 a.m.: 1279 S Kīhei Rd at Azeka Mauka, M82729, 2014 Taoi, Blue

Wednesday, Feb. 28, 9:28 a.m.: 140 Uwapo Rd at Kīhei Villages, VNW302, 2015 Yamaha CYL, White

Saturday, March 3, 11:54 p.m.: 1881 S Kīhei Rd at Sansei, M00283, 2013 KYMC, Black – RECOVERED

Nāpili

Tuesday, Feb. 27, 5:32 p.m.: 4465 Honoapiʻilani Hwy at Kahana Gateway Apartments, LGM834, 2006 Saturn vehicle, Black – RECOVERED

Mauna Loa

Wednesday, Feb. 28, 4:46 a.m.: 0-100 block of Hoea Lane at main house, 2014 Honda CYL, Blue

Māʻalaea

Thursday, March 1, 4:30 a.m.: Honoapiʻilani Hwy/Māʻalaea Rd, MNB158, 1999 BMW 323, Black

16 Vehicle Break-Ins

Lahaina

Monday, Feb. 26, 8:55 a.m.: Keawe St/Lahaina Bypass, 2001 Nissan Sentra, Gold

Thursday, March 1, 4:32 p.m.: 400 block of Ilikahi St, 2003 Mini Cooper, Black

Mākena

Monday, Feb. 26, 6:13 p.m.: 6600 Mākena Rd at Big Beach, 2018 Kia vehicle, Blue

Tuesday, Feb. 27, 5:11 p.m.: 6600 Mākena Rd at Big Beach, 2017 Jeep Patriot, White

Pāʻia

Monday, Feb. 26, 8:44 a.m.: 1389 Hāna Hwy at Hoʻokipa Park, 2008 Chrysler T&C, White

Kaunakakai

Monday, Feb. 26, 12:43 a.m.: 0-100 block of Manako Ln, 1998 Toyota Tacoma, Purple

Māʻalaea

Tuesday, Feb. 27, 3:25 a.m.: 192 Māʻalaea Rd at Maui Ocean Center north end parking lot, 1997 Toyota Tacoma, White

Kahului

Wednesday, Feb. 28, 7:54 a.m.: 0-100 block of Hoʻomoku Loop, 2012 Mazda 3, Black

Wednesday, Feb. 28, 6:10 p.m.: Hāna Hwy/Kala Rd, 2012 Honda vehicle, Brown

Wednesday, Feb. 28, 6:33 p.m.: Hāna Hwy/Kala Rd, 2000 Volkswagen vehicle, Red

Thursday, March 1, 1:03 p.m.: 29 Alahao St at Kanaha Beach Park, 2016 Chevrolet vehicle, Red

Saturday, March 3, 2 p.m.: 425 Koloa St at Triangle Square, Jeep Grand Cherokee, Black

Kāʻanapali

Wednesday, Feb. 28, 9:49 a.m.: 130 Kai Malina Pkwy at Honua Kai Resort and Spa, 2018 Nissan Versa, Silver

Thursday, March 1, 12:31 p.m.: 2435 Kāʻanapali Pkwy at Whalers Village, 2008 Toyota vehicle, Black

HaʻikūThursday, March 1 2:15 p.m.: 10200 Hāna Hwy at Twin Falls, 2017 Chevrolet Suburban, Silver

Hoʻolehua