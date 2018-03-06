The National Transportation Safety Board released a preliminary report on a flight last month that made an emergency landing at the Daniel K Inouye International Airport.

The NTSB says an “in-flight separation of a fan blade and subsequent loss of the inlet and fan cowls of the right engine” occurred as the plane made its initial descent.

The United Airlines flight 1175 involved a Boeing 777 (N773UA) aircraft that was en route from San Francisco to Honolulu on Feb. 13, 2018.

There were no injuries to the 363 passengers and 10 crew members; and the plane sustained what investigators are calling “minor damage.”