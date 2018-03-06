Officials from South Korea announced new developments from the region as reports have surfaced of North Korea’s willingness to discuss nuclear disarmament with the US.

Today, US Senator Brian Schatz weighed in calling it a positive development, but one that he is approaching with caution and skepticism.

He said part of the discussion must include the immediate halt of further ballistic missile and nuclear weapons testing from North Korea.

He also said that after 15 months without an ambassador in Seoul, the US needs a high-level American diplomat to ensure the US is leading the discussion on the ground, and that whatever happens next strengthens the trilateral US-Japan-Republic of Korea alliance.