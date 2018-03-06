Members smile and call it the “un-club,” taking great pride is its unpretentious, welcoming and down-to-earth vibe. Maui Country Club has been sitting in Sprecklesville since 1925, with roots in our island’s sugar industry. The clubhouse reopened in 2009 following major renovations, though it maintains the original footprint as a registered historical building.

While it began all those years ago as solely a golf club, its amenities now span way beyond the nine-hole course, from tennis and swimming to yoga and meditation classes. There’s a private path to Baby Beach in Sprecklesville, along with outdoor showers for surfers and kiteboarders who want to rinse off after a session, and fully-equipped locker rooms for members. The clubhouse also offers a fitness center, large ballroom, and restaurant serving breakfast lunch and dinner, plus a full-service bar.

As you’ll see in the video above, members rave about the inviting, fun and family-friendly atmosphere at Maui Country Club, with a range of social and kid-approved events, concerts and activities throughout the year. They say it’s just what a country club on Maui should be.

If it’s any indication, the club’s core values include embracing the beauty and spirit of Maui, honoring the legacy of family, respecting the differences between people, conducting business with integrity and encouraging positivity, teamwork and camaraderie. Learn more at Maui Country Club’s website.