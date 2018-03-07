George Kanemitsu’s small bakery on the neighbor island of Molokaʻi is among an elite list of semifinalists named to the Outstanding Baker category of the prestigious James Beard Foundation awards.

Kanemitsu’s Bakery and Coffee Shop in Kaunakakai has been around for 80 years and is known for its famous hot bread.

Despite stocking up two planes with baked goods during last year’s Made in Maui County festival, event organizers reported that the business easily sold out of its Molokaʻi bread.

Mama’s Fish House on Maui also made the semifinal list in the Outstanding Restaurant Category. Finalists will be announced March 14, 2018, with an awards ceremony to announce the winners planned on May 7, 2018.