West Side

Overnight: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 17 mph.

South Side

Overnight: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Calm wind.

Wednesday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 79. Light north northeast wind becoming north 8 to 13 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming east southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

North Shore

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. East northeast wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. East northeast wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. North wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Upcountry

Overnight: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Calm wind.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

East Maui

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. North wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. North northwest wind 7 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Overnight: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Windy, with a northeast wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy, with a northeast wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Overnight: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. North northeast wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Looking Ahead

Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will prevail into the weekend, delivering periods of clouds and showers that will favor windward areas. Showers are expected to be especially active over windward portions of the Big Island and Maui tonight and Wednesday. Since the trade winds will be northeasterly, it will feel cooler than normal for the next several days. Fewer showers are expected over the weekend, as trade winds continue. A trend towards wet windy weather continues for the middle of next week.

