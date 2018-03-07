Nestled on the gentle flanks of Haleakalā in Haʻikū, Maui is a 39 acre ranch that is one of the most unique and beautiful estate properties in Hawaii.

The Mea Makamae Ranch (“Hawaiian Treasure”), steeped in history features a luxurious custom home, a deluxe cottage, a small Christmas Tree farm and for those with an equestrian desire, extensive pasture and horse riding areas.

There is even room for a polo field. Mea Makamae Ranch offers a 4-bedroom, 3 ½ bath main house of approximately 4,240 square feet of living and an enormous garage area with room for plenty of cars and toys. The grand master suite is over 1,000 square feet alone with its own fireplace.

The cottage is a remodeled 1,000 square foot ohana with 2 bedrooms and 1 ½ bath. Updated in the spirit of plantation tradition this was the original main house on the property that underwent a ground up restoration to meet the high quality of Mea Makamae Ranch.

Mea Makamae Ranch is situated 15 minutes from Ho’okipa State Beach Park and Pa’ia town and 25 minutes from the airport. It is less than 10 minutes to Seabury Hall and Makawao town.

There is plenty of room for additional equestrian expansion. The ocean and Haleakala views and topography are spectacular. This is a legacy estate that the savvy buyer will acquire for generations of enjoyment.

View listing here.