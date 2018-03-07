The first public offering of sales for Luana Garden Villas, a collection of 72 garden villas nestled within Honua Kai Resort & Spa on Kāʻanapali Beach, are now available.

PowerPlay Destination Properties says that Luana is the final phase of development at the resort and will offer owners the opportunity to live among intimate, lush garden enclaves while enjoying all of the amenities and activities offered by the resort.

“Luana Garden Villas is the only new whole-ownership opportunity of its kind on West Maui and the final chance for buyers to own a new home at one of Maui’s most popular resort destinations,” said Hugh O’Reilly, Director of Sales for Luana Garden Villas. “We’ve received a tremendous amount of interest in Luana to date and are confident that this will translate into a swift sellout of the first release this spring.”

Luana is a collection of 72 three-bedroom villas spread across 18 four-plex buildings arranged in three garden-inspired enclaves. Villas boast over 2,000 square feet of interior living space designed for island living and available in two distinct color schemes – Vibrant and Serene.

The turn-key, move-in ready residences feature gourmet kitchens with Quartz countertops with premium appliances, and a spacious great room with sliding wall doors that connect to the large private lanai for indoor-outdoor living. Villas offer two master suites, each with ensuite bathrooms and private lanais, and a third guest bedroom. Each home offers a separate entry and private, enclosed garage with one parking space and secure owner storage.

The first release of Luana Garden Villas includes fully-furnished homes priced from around $1.8 million to around $2.4 million.

Each of Luana’s three enclaves showcases a lush garden environment featuring local flora curated into three distinct themes: Hawaiian Garden, Floral Garden, and Coastal Garden. At the center of each enclave sits a pool and spa outfitted with chaise lounges for relaxing, as well as a fire pit for evening gatherings, all surrounded by cascading lava rock waterfalls.

Luana owners will have full access to a variety of amenities that are available at Honua Kai Resort & Spa, including three additional pools and five hot tubs, fitness center, aquatic playground with waterslide, Hoʻola Spa, Duke’s Beach House, ʻĀina Gourmet Market and Whalers General Store. Owners will also be able to take advantage of onsite resort activities including snorkeling, boogie boarding, stand-up paddle boarding and more.

Luana Garden Villas broke ground in February 2018 and the first phase is slated for completion in summer 2019.

For information on Luana Garden Villas, call 808-662-2840 or click here.