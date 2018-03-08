Lahaina will host its monthly Second Friday in Lahaina town party on Friday, March 9, 2018 from 5 to 9 p.m.

This months theme is “A Whale of a Good Time” in celebration of whale season.

Campbell Park will feature Maui Jam with Hawaiian music and hula from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Arlie-Avery Asiu will play the ʻukulele from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Live Action Painting will take place from 5 to 8:30 p.m., along with whale photography by John O’Leary. Serena Garretts will also have Wonderland body art and mermaid magic glitter from 5 to 8:30 p.m.

500 Block

At the Shops at 505, Spanky’s will have happy hour all night with free pool, and Joelle Gallery will host a “Water Memories” show from 5 to 9 p.m. with wine and music.

600 Block

Johnny Ringo will play live music at Cool Cat Café from 7:30 to 10 p.m.

Evan Schulman will play live Classic Rock at The Historic Pioneer Inn from 5 to 7 p.m.

Megan Koeberle is the artist in house at Down the Hatch from 5 to 9 p.m.

700 Block

Jazz soloist Gary Larson at Martin Lawrence Gallery from 6 to 9 p.m.

Solo guitarist Paul West playing on Fleetwods main floor from 7 to 10 p.m.

Robert Lyn Nelson will have whale art at the Lahaina Loft from 5 to 9 p.m. and Naturalist Dirk Younkerman will host a whale presentation at 7 p.m.

800 Block

Rock Hendrick’s on Saxophone with Mitch Kepa at Longhi’s from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Sargents Gallery Artist Gleb Goloubetski will have live music by Kurt Lee, with wine and pupus served from 6:30 to 10 p.m.

The Outlets of Maui will host its Aloha Friday Market with a sidewalk sale and local farmers market from 5 to 10 p.m. There will also be free Zumba from 5:30 to 6 p.m. The Lahainaluna Jazz band will take Center Stage from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Event-goers can also check out Island Bowling at the old Hard Rock.

LahainaTown Action Committee in partnership with Leilani’s and Betty’s Beach Cafe work together to sponsor several West side nonprofits. This assistance allows the nonprofits to fundraise and the event supports the community. Campbell Park has local food from 5 to 8:30 p.m. The LahainaTown Action Committee invites the public to share in the fun while enjoying a live music concert with a cause.

LahainaTown Action Committee serving beverages; Lahaina Hawaiian Civic serving pork and rice; Maui Writers Ink sharing stories and tales; Boys & Girls Club serving cookies baked at Leilani’s; Garden Sushi serving Vegan Ramen Bowls; Pacific Touch with local jewelry; Advanced Wildlife Education will have information and merchandise; Manakai Swimwear will have swimwear; Mama Kuleana will have reef safe sunscreen; Waiola Church with fresh lei’s; Young Living with information and merchandise; Earl Love with art and carvings; John O’leary will have photography; Podge Elvanstad is Artist in the Park featuring special whale paintings; Maui Grown 808 with Coconut Leaf Weaving & Plants; Noelani Hessler will have clothing; Native Soul Jah with Local Vibes local wear; and Church of Tonga with Lau Lau, NZ corned beef and lamb, and sweet potatoes.

Lahaina Art Galleries

Hele Mai – As the sun sets and pau hana begins, what better way to start the weekend than to shop the world renowned art galleries, meet artists, talk story and share in some complimentary pūpū and wine from 6-9 p.m. Pick up a free Art Map compliments of the Lahaina Visitor Center at the old Lahaina Courthouse in Banyan Tree Park.

• Kai Pua Gallery: Live glass blowing by Sean Price. Interaction with artists on sight from 5 to 9 p.m.

• Peter Lik Gallery: Special promotions on art

• The Village Gallery: Refreshments and music from 6 to 9 p.m.; featured Betty Hay Freeland

• Simon Jon Gallery: Unique Hawaiian wood bowls by artist Jonathan Somaoang; offering 10-20% off select items.

• Sargent’s Fine Art: Enjoy the music of Curt Lee every Friday Art Night at the gallery; featuring international artist Gleb Goloubetski from 6:30-10 p.m.; wine served.

• Martin Lawrence Gallery: From 6 to 10 p.m. world class masterworks collection featuring Picasso, Warhol, Dali, Changall, Miroi and more; serving wine and pūpū’s; live jazz/ambient guitar by Gary Larson

• Kingwell Island Art: Jim Kingwell will be doing an art demo; serving wine and pūpū’s

• Daryl Millard Gallery: Daryl will be painting at the easel and talking about his work

• Lahaina Printsellers: Wine and featured artist from 6 to 9 p.m.

• Vintage Posters: Wine and pūpū’s from 6 to 10 p.m.

• Higgins Harte Gallery International: Rascal & Lowell Mapes from 6 to 10 p.m.; wine served

Merchant, Restaurants & Foodie Specials

• Ono Gelato Company: Gluten-free baked goods; homemade gelato-filled cannoli; 10% kamaʻāina discount

• Kimo’s: Free hula pie with coupon; stop by the Lahaina Visitor Center for coupons

• Kobe Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar: 20% kamaʻāina discount on teppanyaki dining

• The Pioneer Inn: $5 pūpū menu

• Atlantis Submarines: 20% off submarine tours

• Banyan Treats: 10% discount on full menu

• Bubba Gump Shrimp Co: Happy Hour starts at 9 p.m. and includes $5 appetizers and $3.50 domestic drafts

• Pi Artisan Pizza: Happy Hour from 3 to 5 p.m. discounted pūpū’s and drink specials

• Betty’s Beach Café: Prime Rib Night from 4 to 9 p.m. for $19.95

The Wharf Cinema Center

• Amigo’s Authentic Mexican Food: Buy one entree, get 50% off second entree

• Down The Hatch: Features local artist and environmental activist Megan Koeberle from 5 to 9 p.m.

• Captain Jack’s Island Grill: 20% off kamaʻāina discount

• Cool Cat Cafe: 20% off kama’aina discount

• Maui Island Coffee: $2 off 1 lb of 100% Kona Coffee

• Pad Thai: 15% off food only

• Pho Saigon 808: 10% off food only

Wharf Shops Town Party Specials

• Atlantis Submarines: 20% off kamaʻāina discount

• Crazy Shirts: Screen-printing demo with a complimentary screen print with purchase

• Hangloose Hammocks: $5 off any hammock

• Hibiscus Boutique: 20% off regular-priced jewelry

• JC Chism: Free gift with purchase of $20 or more

• KC Hawaiian Fashions: Free gift with purchase of $20 or more

• Lahaina Lifestyle: 10% off regular-priced items

• Lana’s Boutique: 10-50% off sterling silver & handmade jewelry

• L’Infini: 20% off jewelry; 10% off gift items

• Quilts ‘N Fabric: Free gift with purchase of $50 or more

• Simon-Jon Gallery: 10-20% discount on select items

• T-Shirt Factory: Buy 4 shirts and get 5th one free

• Three D Gallery: Free gift with purchase of $20 or more

Baldwin Home Museum

The popular candlelit tour of the Baldwin Home Museum will be held from 6-8:30 p.m. The museum is located on the corner of Front and Dickenson Streets. The $7 fee includes admission to the Wo Hing Museum at 858 Front Street. Children 12 and under accompanied by a paying adult are free.

About Friday Town Parties

Showcasing the unique nature of Maui’s historic towns, Maui Friday Town Parties bring the community together for a pau hana night of outdoor music, art, food and Maui culture. There is a town party every Friday of the month: Wailuku First Friday, Lahaina Second Friday, Makawao Third Friday and Kīhei Fourth Friday. Residents are encouraged to kick back and enjoy the fun.