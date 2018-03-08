The Coast Guard is seeking the public’s help identifying the owner of an adrift orange dive float and flag found approximately 500-yards off La Perouse Bay, Maui on Thursday.

At approximately 7:22 a.m., watchstanders from the Sector Honolulu command center received notification from a good Samaritan regarding the adrift dive float. The float is orange with a red and white dive flag and 50feet of attached blue line.

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point, Oʻahu, and a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Maui launched to search the area.

Maui County Fire Department also responded and conducted a shoreline search of the area.

Coast Guard Sector Honolulu issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast notice to mariners to keep a sharp lookout for signs of distress.

There are currently no reports of missing persons in the area.

Anyone with information that may help identify the owner of the dive float is asked to contact Coast Guard Sector Honolulu at (808) 842-2600.

It is recommended owners of watersports equipment write their name and phone number on their gear. The Coast Guard offers free “If Found” decals to be placed in a visible location on small, human-powered watercraft through the Operation Paddle Smart program. The information on the sticker can allow response entities to quickly identify the vessel’s owner and aid search and rescue planners in determining the best course of action.

The stickers can be obtained for free at local harbormasters, through the Coast Guard Auxiliary, from Honolulu Sail and Power Squadron offices and at select marine retail and supply stores.