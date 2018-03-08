HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Wednesday March 14: An advisory-level swell from the north-northeast will continue into the weekend, producing high surf along east facing shores for most of the week. A northwest swell will hold tonight, with surf remaining below the advisory level on west facing shores. A small south swell is expected to continue today. A new moderate to large north swell may affect north facing shores late in the weekend and early next week, and may bring at least advisory level surf, possibly warning level.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

am pm

Surf: Head high NNE medium period swell.

ADVERTISEMENT

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ENE winds 10-15mph.

South

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high S ground swell.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the N.

West

am pm

Surf: Chest to shoulder high NNE medium period swell for the morning with occasional head high sets. This builds in the afternoon with sets up to 1-2′ overhead high.

Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 10-15mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT