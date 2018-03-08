High Surf Advisory issued March 08 at 3:25AM HST until March 09 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Looking Ahead

Breezy and cool northeast trade winds will continue with mainly windward and mauka showers forecast through Friday. A remnant cold frontal boundary will drift into the islands from the north later today with a brief increase in Windward and Leeward rain showers. Drier trends with continued breezy trades remain in the forecast for the weekend. A strong upper trough will sweep from eastward across the dateline on Sunday, drawing up deep tropical moisture over the islands next week Tuesday and Wednesday. This storm system will likely produce numerous showers with increasing potential for heavy rain and some thunderstorm activity during this time period. Unsettled weather conditions will then linger over the islands at least through next week Thursday.

West Side

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Windy, with a northeast wind 16 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a northeast wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

South Side

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a north wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. North wind 8 to 13 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

North Shore

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Central Maui

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. North northeast wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a northeast wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Upcountry

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. North northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a northeast wind 6 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

East Maui

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. North wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Breezy, with a north wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a north northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Windy, with a northeast wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Windy, with a northeast wind 23 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Windy, with a northeast wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a northeast wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.