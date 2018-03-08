Services for beloved Hawaiian music entertainer, Uncle Richard Hoʻopiʻi, will be held on Saturday March 24, 2018 at War Memorial Gymnasium from 3 to 9 p.m.

A separate service will also be held on Sunday March 25, 2018 at home in Kahakuloa from 9 a.m. to noon with lunch to follow at the Hoʻoponopono Hall.

Uncle Richard passed away on March 3, 2018 at the age of 76.

He is survived by his wife Priscilla Ululani Kaonohi Ho’opi’i; his sons Chico Ka’anohi, Richard Jr., Ruben Kai Ho’opi’i; and daughters Regina Ho’opi’i and Rozanne Ho’opi’i. He was predeceased by his son Ramzey Ho’opi’i. Uncle Richard also had 20 grand children and four great grand children.