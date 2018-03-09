Henry Kapono will host a three-part concert series that will feature a special guest each night and involves a combination of talk-story about their careers followed by a live jam session.

The series, Artist 2 Artist, will take place in the McCoy Studio Theater at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center, and will allow audiences an up close and personal experience with the artists.

The series will kick off on Friday, March 30, with special guest Keola Beamer and continues Thursday, April 19 with Jerry Santos of Olomana and concludes Friday, May 25 with Malani Bilyeu of Kalapana.

All shows are at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale to MACC members Tuesday, March 6 and to the general public Tuesday, March 13.

Kapono is a performer who has it all – vocalist, guitarist, songwriter, composer, thrilling performer, audience favorite—and multiple honors and awards, including a Grammy nomination. He has taken home numerous Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards, including Male Vocalist of the Year, Song of the Year, Single of the Year, and Album & Rock Album of

the Year.

He has been at the creative forefront of contemporary Hawaiian music throughout his career – from the very successful duo of Cecilio & Kapono in the 1970s and 80s, to launching his solo career that produced 17 albums, to his groundbreaking Wild Hawaiian collaborations that fused the power of Hawaiian traditions with driving rock rhythms and a soundtrack for the new century.

Keola Beamer has breathed new life into slack key guitar music yet stays true to its deep Hawaiian roots. He is a Hawaiian legend: singer-songwriter, composer, guitar master, with an impeccable, gorgeous style that is featured on “The Descendants” soundtrack and his 16 CDs. Keola was one of the first to use Hawaiian slack key techniques to create contemporary music that is also at home on jazz or classical stages.

Best known for his work in the musical group Olomana, Jerry Santos has maintained an influential presence on the Hawaiʻi music scene for over four decades. Born and raised on the windward side of O‘ahu and a graduate of The Kamehameha Schools, Jerry established himself early on as one of Hawai‘i’s most prolific song writers. As a founding member and lead singer of the legendary group, Olomana, Jerry helped to create a unique and easily recognizable musical style, blending Hawaiian music with contemporary rhythms.

In 1973, childhood friends Carl James, Malani Bilyeu & David John (DJ) Pratt got together in DJ’s grandfather’s garage with Bryant Mackey Feary. They named themselves Kalapana, playing their first gig at Chuck’s in Hawaiʻi Kai. They quickly became a regular band and opened concerts for Earth, Wind & Fire, The Moody Blues, Sly & The Family Stone, and Cecilio & Kapono. They released their first, self-titled album, “Kalapana” in 1973. Today, with 18 albums under their belt, a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2011 and decades of popularity in Hawai‘i, the west coast, Japan and the Pacific, Kalapana still performs and tours extensively.

Tickets per show are $35, $45, $65 plus applicable fees. Those wishing to purchase tickets for all three concerts are eligible for a special series discount; MACC members receive a 20% discount and the general public receive a 10% discount.

Full-series tickets must be purchased in person or by phone directly with the MACC Box Office. For individual show tickets, MACC members receive a 10% discount.