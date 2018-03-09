A female juvenile from Kealakehe High School was transported to the Kona Hospital on Thursday, March 8, after she allegedly ingested a brownie containing marijuana.

Officials say the female student passed out and began experiencing convulsions. Later, a second juvenile female was transported to the hospital after ingesting brownies.

Upon investigation, Hawaiʻi Island police determined that another student had sold her a brownie believed to contain marijuana. The student was brought to the office, and additional brownies were located in his backpack by school officials. A second student was also located in possession of a brownie and had additional marijuana in his backpack, which was located upon search, by school officials.

The responsible party, a 16-year-old male, was kept in custody and transported this morning to Hale Hoʻomalu Juvenile Detention Facility in Kapolei.

He has been charged with Promoting a controlled substance, on, or near schools, school vehicles, public parks, or public housing projects or complexes. Additionally, he has been charged with Assault in the third-degree.

Both of the females have been released from the hospital.

If anyone has information on this incident, contact Officer Mike Thompson at (808) 935-3311.