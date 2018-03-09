The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation announced plans for the traffic shift from Honoapiʻilani Highway at Olowalu/”Cut Mountain” to the Southern Terminus of the realigned highway to take place in April 2018.

HDOT Deputy Director for Highways Ed Sniffen said the realignment will provide benefits by separating beach and Lahaina town traffic from those heading to and from Kāʻanapali. He said moving the main route to West Maui inland, away from coastal flooding is another benefit to the project.

“We have been taking traffic counts and monitoring traffic movements so that we can make improvements to increase the efficiency of the route once the southern terminus is opened,” said Sniffen.

Transportation officials say there are no plans to shut down the existing highway following the opening of the realigned highway. Approximately 200 feet at the intersection of the existing highway in Olowalu and the realigned highway at the southern terminus will be accessible to pedestrians and recreational users only. HDOT is installing a gate at this location so it can be used in emergencies.

Motorists are advised that following the shift access to the existing Honoapiʻilani Highway will be maintained via connector roads. Connector roads heading north are: Kai Hele Kū Street; Hōkiokio Place; Lahainaluna Street; and, Keawe Street. The connector roads heading south are Keawe Street; Lahainaluna Street; Hōkiokio Place; Kai Hele Kū Street; and, the new Southern Connector Road, which will be opened approximately a week after the traffic shift.

HDOT continues work on the Honoapiʻilani Highway Improvements – Keawe Street to Kapunakea Street, meant to account for the anticipated volume of cars at the interim northern terminus, and an associated project to modernize approximately 80 traffic signals on Maui. Planned lane closure notices for these projects will be posted on weekly basis online.