MAPA’s Annual Spring Gala Fundraiser, March 24March 9, 2018, 9:24 AM HST (Updated February 13, 2018, 9:24 AM) · 0 Comments
Maui Academy of Performing Arts will hold its annual Spring Gala fundraiser on March 24, 2018, at The King Kamehameha Golf Club, from 6 to 10 p.m.
This year’s theme is “Under the Big Top: The Greatest Show on Maui.”
The event will feature circus performers, interactive games with prizes, and top-notch singers of all ages. There will also be a live auction and Raise the Paddle for MAPA’s 2018 performing arts camp for Maui youth culminating in a production of Disney’s “The Lion King.”
All proceeds from the evening will benefit MAPA’s summer programs for kids.
Dinner and two drink tickets will be included in the price of a ticket. Every guest will also be entered to win a great prize with no purchase necessary. The event is for ages 21 and older.
Sponsorship opportunities are still available. Contact Peggy Harmon at 244-8760 ext. 229 or development@mauiacademy.org.
Tickets available here.