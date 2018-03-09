Maui Academy of Performing Arts will hold its annual Spring Gala fundraiser on March 24, 2018, at The King Kamehameha Golf Club, from 6 to 10 p.m.

This year’s theme is “Under the Big Top: The Greatest Show on Maui.”

The event will feature circus performers, interactive games with prizes, and top-notch singers of all ages. There will also be a live auction and Raise the Paddle for MAPA’s 2018 performing arts camp for Maui youth culminating in a production of Disney’s “The Lion King.”

All proceeds from the evening will benefit MAPA’s summer programs for kids.

Dinner and two drink tickets will be included in the price of a ticket. Every guest will also be entered to win a great prize with no purchase necessary. The event is for ages 21 and older.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available. Contact Peggy Harmon at 244-8760 ext. 229 or development@mauiacademy.org.

Tickets available here.