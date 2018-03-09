High Surf Advisory issued March 09 at 3:34AM HST until March 10 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Looking Ahead

Cool and breezy northeasterly trade winds will continue through the weekend, delivering low clouds and showers that will primarily affect windward and mauka areas. Meanwhile, high clouds will make for somewhat cloudy conditions statewide the next couple of days. Increasingly wet and windy weather is possible next week, with strong trade winds and abundant moisture bringing the potential for locally heavy rainfall.

West Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Windy, with a northeast wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Windy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. North wind 5 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Today: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Upcountry

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Light and variable wind becoming south around 5 mph.

Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

East Maui

Today: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. North wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. North wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. East northeast wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Windy, with a northeast wind 24 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Windy, with a northeast wind 24 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph.

Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Windy, with a northeast wind 16 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a northeast wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Breezy, with a northeast wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.