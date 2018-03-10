HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES

Swell Summary

Outlook through Friday March 16: The current north-northeast swell will gradually subside through the weekend. Surf is expected to drop below advisory levels for east facing shores by Saturday evening. A new large north swell is forecast to build Sunday, peak Monday, potentially bringing low end warning level surf to north facing shores and advisory level surf back to the east facing shores. The swell is expected to be short lived, with swell heights quickly dropping Tuesday and Wednesday. Rough, potentially advisory level, trade wind surf is also expected to start building late Monday and hold near advisory levels through the week.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

am pm

Surf: Chest to head high NNE medium period swell.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with ENE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon.

South

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

West

am pm

Surf: Chest to shoulder high NNE medium period swell in the morning with occasional head high sets. This drops a bit in the afternoon.

Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 15-20mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

