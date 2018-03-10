High Surf Advisory issued March 10 at 3:32AM HST until March 10 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Looking Ahead

Cool and breezy northeasterly trade winds will continue through the weekend, delivering low clouds and showers that will primarily affect windward and mauka areas. High clouds, currently over the eastern end of the state, will gradually fill in over the smaller islands through the weekend, which will result in periods with cloudy skies. Increasingly wet and windy conditions are expected next week, as abundant moisture lifts northward into the area bringing the potential for locally heavy rainfall.

West Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Light and variable wind.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

North Shore

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Northeast wind 8 to 13 mph.

Sunday: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Upcountry

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Light south wind.

Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

East Maui

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. North northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. North wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. North wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Windy, with a northeast wind 23 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Windy, with a northeast wind 20 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Windy, with a northeast wind 20 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.