Forty-three hikers participated in the 20-mile journey, raising more than $51,000 to grant the wishes of Hawaiʻi children with critical illnesses during the inaugural Make-A-Wish® Hawaiʻi Trailblaze Challenge fundraiser held on Saturday, March 10.

The Trailblaze Challenge Hawaiʻi is a one-day endurance event designed to represent the journeys of wish children and their families. Make-A-Wish Hawaiʻi is one of a number of Make-A-Wish chapters that hold the Trailblaze Challenge, with hikers across the country raising funds and pushing themselves physically to benefit children.

Participants prepared for the one-day event with weekly group training hikes, clinics, and support from experienced hike leaders and Make-A-Wish Hawaiʻi staff.

In addition to their hiking goals, participants worked together to raise much-needed funds for local keiki battling critical illnesses.

“As a wish mom with a 9 year old son living with a life threatening condition, it fills my heart with so much love knowing there are individuals all over raising funds to give our keiki relief from the constant grind of hospitals, doctors and treatments. It’s not going to be easy, but it’s going to be worth it to see a child’s wish become a reality,” said Trailblazer Melissa Harper-Osai, whose son Kayle received a wish in 2014.

Make-A-Wish Hawaiʻi would like to thank the participants, donors and volunteers who supported the event.

“We are so grateful for all the hard work our Trailblazers and volunteers put into this challenge both on and off the trail,” said Make-A-Wish Hawaii Director of Development Demetria Caston. “Their weeks of determined fundraising and training will have a life-changing impact on local children with critical illnesses.”

For more information about the Trailblaze Challenge, visit trailblazehawaii.com.