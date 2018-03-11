The annual Maui Youth Rodeo benefit event for 2018 takes place on Saturday, March 24, 2018 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the Oskie Rice Arena in Makawao.

Admission is free with activities to include: a rodeo competition, family fun events, jumping castles and food booths. Evening activities feature a Pulehu Steak Dinner for $15 per person, live entertainment and both live and silent auctions. Featured entertainment includes: Benny Uyatake, Corey Lum & Friends and ending with DJ music.

Parking is free for the entire event.

Spectators will enjoy rodeo activities of ACTRA team roping, open barrels, ribbon roping, open breakaway roping , ranch sorting and dummy roping.

This annual benefit is the organization’s only fundraiser to raise money for the future rodeo generation. Money raised will help children to travel to state and national finals and provide scholarships to seniors.

Members learn the rules of great sportsmanship, leadership traits, team work, to support each other and the daily care of animals. As with all DOE sports, members must maintain a grade point average of 2.0 or higher in order to participate.