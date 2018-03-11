+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Maui Mall’s newest merchant, Hau Lani Café, celebrated it’s grand opening on Saturday, March 10, 2018, two days after a soft opening on Thursday.

Hau Lani Café serves crepes, aboong, taiyaki, Snow Flake Shave Ice, roll-up ice cream, acai bowls, smoothies, Detox Infused Water and more.

The café is located in the center mall area near the fountain and next door to Color Nail Salon & Spa.

“We are very excited to be opening at the Mall,” said Demi Sohn, Café owner.

The café features new age décor and a ‘selfie wall’ featuring angel wings and hash tags.