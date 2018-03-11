AD
Hau Lani Café Opens with Snow Flake Shave Ice, Taiyaki and Roll-Up Ice Cream

March 11, 2018, 7:13 AM HST (Updated March 11, 2018, 7:39 AM) · 29 Comments
    Maui Mall’s newest merchant, Hau Lani Café, celebrated it’s grand opening on Saturday, March 10, 2018, two days after a soft opening on Thursday.

    Hau Lani Café serves crepes, aboong, taiyaki, Snow Flake Shave Ice, roll-up ice cream, acai bowls, smoothies, Detox Infused Water and more.

    The café is located in the center mall area near the fountain and next door to Color Nail Salon & Spa.

    “We are very excited to be opening at the Mall,” said Demi Sohn, Café owner.

    The café features new age décor and a ‘selfie wall’ featuring angel wings and hash tags.

    Hau Lani. PC: haulanicafe Instagram.

    Hau Lani. PC: haulanicafe Instagram.

    Hau Lani. PC: haulanicafe Instagram.

    Hau Lani. PC: haulanicafe Instagram.

    Fruit smoothies. PC: http://haulanicafe.com

    Taiyaki cone. PC: http://haulanicafe.com

    Snow Flake Shave Ice. PC: http://haulanicafe.com

