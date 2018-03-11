There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Saturday March 17: The current north-northeast swell will continue to subside this weekend. A large and rough north swell will build late Sunday and peak Monday, with surf likely reaching the high surf warning level along north facing shores and topping the advisory level along east facing shores. The short-lived north swell will drop quickly on Tuesday, then fade on Wednesday, but during this time, strengthening trade winds will lead to rough, advisory level surf along east facing shores. Very small north swells and decreasing trade wind swell are expected during the second half of the week Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high NNE medium period swell for the morning with occasional shoulder sets. This rotates more N and builds to chest to shoulder high in the afternoon.

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with ENE winds 15-20mph.

South

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.

West

am pm

Surf: Waist high NNE medium period swell for the morning with occasional stomach sets. This rotates more N and builds to stomach to shoulder high in the afternoon.

Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 10-15mph.

