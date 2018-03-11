There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

West Side

Overnight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Sunday Night: Isolated showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Side

Overnight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. North wind 9 to 11 mph.

North Shore

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Central Maui

Overnight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Northeast wind 9 to 11 mph.

Sunday: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Upcountry

Overnight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Calm wind.

Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Calm wind becoming north northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. North northeast wind around 11 mph.

East Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. North wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. North wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Windy, with a northeast wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Windy, with a northeast wind 24 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Breezy, with a northeast wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Overnight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Isolated showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Looking Ahead

A rather cool and breezy trade wind weather pattern will persist over the next few days, thanks to high pressure far northwest of the area. A weak front is forecast to move across the area Sunday night and Monday accompanied by a increase in windward and mauka showers. A wetter weather pattern is on tap for much of next week as deep tropical moisture moves up over the area.

