Maui Federal Credit Union celebrates its 80th anniversary this year.

Maui FCU was established under a different name in 1938 by 28 Maui Pineapple Company employees. As the institution grew to serve more residents, its mission expanded by diversifying its membership to serve the greater Maui Nui.

“This year is a milestone for us at Maui FCU,” said Clayton Fuchigami, President and CEO. “To express our mahalo to our loyal members, and to the supportive community in general, we want to show our gratitude with small tokens of appreciation and with other planned programs for the rest of the year.”

To show its appreciation to the community, Maui Federal Credit Union is giving away 80 gifts to 80 winners in a social media raffle to celebrate 80 years of serving the families of Maui.

Social media users can follow @MauiFCU on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to find more details on how to enter. Those who are not on social media may visit 107 East Wākea Ave. in Kahului to enter the raffle.

The 80-lucky-winners raffle culminates at the institution’s 80th annual meeting on March 25, at 11:30 a.m. at the Maui Beach Hotel. A grand prize will be drawn before the commencement of the business meeting and election results.

Tickets are on sale for annual meeting for $15 if purchased by March 16, and will cost $30 afterwards. Tickets are limited to the first 300 Maui FCU primary members only, and includes lunch and a free gift. Call (808) 873-5050 for tickets.

If you are a long-time member of Maui FCU and have an interesting story to share, please contact media@mauifcu.com.