Maui Ocean Center will mark its 20th anniversary on Sunday, March 18, with a special event commemorating two decades of fostering understanding, wonder, and respect for Hawai‘i’s marine life.

The anniversary event will feature educational presentations, children activities, a live performance by Ekolu Trio, and a kamaʻāina special that includes 50% off adult general admission and free keiki admission.

The event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will feature fun activities for all ages. Children activities include a magic show by Brenton Keith & His Bag O’ Tricks, face painting, explore and craft stations, and a jumping castle. The park will feature prize giveaways, educational and cultural presentations, select 2 for $20 lunch specials at Seascape Restaurant, and a sidewalk sale with Maui Ocean Treasures gift shop.

Live music by local musicians includes Anthony Pfluke, ʻukulele concert by Kamehameha Schools Maui, and a marquee performance by Maui’s own Ekolu Trio at 3 p.m. A car show by Maui Classic Cruisers will also take place in the parking lot from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Info booths hosted by representatives of Oceanwide Science Institute, NOAA Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale Sanctuary, NOAA Fisheries Monk Seal, and Kealia Pond National Wildlife Refuge will be present.

For more information, click here or call (808) 270-7075.

Kamaʻāina special is available for purchase online with promo code KM2018 and at the Park Entrance on the event day.