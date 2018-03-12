Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will break ground on the 94,000-square-foot Hoʻokele Shopping Center in Kahului, Maui on Tuesday, March 13, 2018.

The new center will be located at the gateway to the Maui Business Park at the intersection of Hoʻokele Street and Hāna Highway in Central Maui.

The center will feature a 57,400-square-foot Safeway grocery store and a Safeway Fuel Station. It will also include space for additional retailers and a drive-thru restaurant.

Construction is expected to be complete in the second quarter of 2019.

Maui Business Park is located in Kahului, Maui near Kahului Airport. The Park is a commercial light industrial/retail park developed by A&B Properties and the home of Walmart, Home Depot, Costco, Lowe’s, Office Max, and Pier1 Imports.