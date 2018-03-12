AD
ADVERTISEMENT

Groundbreaking for Maui’s New Ho‘okele Shopping Center

Wendy Osher · March 12, 2018, 9:32 AM HST (Updated March 12, 2018, 9:37 AM) · 77 Comments
×

Hoʻokele Street. PC: by Wendy Osher.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will break ground on the 94,000-square-foot Hoʻokele Shopping Center in Kahului, Maui on Tuesday, March 13, 2018.  

The new center will be located at the gateway to the Maui Business Park at the intersection of Hoʻokele Street and Hāna Highway in Central Maui.

The center will feature a 57,400-square-foot Safeway grocery store and a Safeway Fuel Station. It will also include space for additional retailers and a drive-thru restaurant.

Construction is expected to be complete in the second quarter of 2019.

Maui Business Park is located in KahuluiMaui near Kahului Airport. The Park is a commercial light industrial/retail park developed by A&B Properties and the home of Walmart, Home Depot, Costco, Lowe’s, Office Max, and Pier1 Imports.

Wendy Osher
Wendy Osher leads the Maui Now news team. She is also the news voice of parent company, Pacific Media Group, having served more than 15 years as News Director for the company’s six Maui radio stations.

View Full Bio

Scroll Down to Read 77 Comments

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Weekly Newsletter

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 77 )
View Comments