The National Weather Service has issued a High Surf WARNING in effect for the north and east facing shores of Niʻihau, Kauaʻi, Oʻahu, Molokaʻi and Maui until 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

The incoming north swell peaks today, with surf along most north and east facing shores reaching warning levels. Surf will remain at advisory levels for north and east facing shores on the Big Island.

The forecast calls for 22-28 foot surf along affected north facing shores, and 10-15 feet faces on the east side.

The public can expect ocean water occasionally sweeping across portions of beaches, very strong breaking waves, and strong longshore and rip currents. Breaking waves may occasionally impact harbors making navigating the harbor channel dangerous.

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice provided by ocean safety officials and exercise extreme caution.