HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND EAST FACING SHORES

Swell Summary

Outlook through Sunday March 18: A large, short period north swell will build tonight and peak Monday, with surf potentially reaching the high surf warning level along north facing shores and topping the advisory level along east facing shores. The short-lived north swell will drop quickly Tuesday, then fade Wednesday, but during this time, strengthening trade winds will lead to rough, advisory level surf along east facing shores. Small north swells and a decreasing trade wind swell are expected during the second half of the week.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

am pm

Surf: Well overhead to double overhead high N ground swell.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

South

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high NNW ground swell.

Conditions: Glassy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting NNW for the afternoon.

West

am pm

Surf: Overhead high N ground swell with occasional double overhead high sets.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

