High Surf Warning issued March 12 at 3:30AM HST until March 13 at 6:00AM HST by NWS

Looking Ahead

Strong high pressure centered far to the northwest of the state will maintain fresh to strong trade winds through midweek. A weak front is forecast to move across the area through today accompanied by a small increase in windward and mauka showers. Thick high clouds will blanket most of the state through the next several days. A wetter weather pattern is on tap beginning late today and continuing through much of the week.

West Side

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Windy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Breezy, with a light north northeast wind becoming north 11 to 16 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a north wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

North Shore

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Windy, with an east wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Central Maui

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Upcountry

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. South southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Light and variable wind becoming north 8 to 13 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. North wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

East Maui

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 64. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 76. Breezy, with an east wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a northeast wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 77. Windy, with an east wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.