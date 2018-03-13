High Surf Advisory issued March 13 at 3:30AM HST until March 13 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Looking Ahead

Cloudy skies along with increasing moisture will translate to more of a wet pattern across much of the state through the rest of the work week. The potential for locally heavy rainfall can’t be ruled out Wednesday through Thursday as weak low pressure develops and lifts northward near or just west of Kauai. Breezy trade winds will weaken and shift out of the southeast Wednesday through Thursday, then continue into the weekend as low pressure tracks northwestward and away from the state.

West Side

Today: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a high near 77. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light east. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

South Side

Today: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a high near 76. Light north northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a low around 66. North northeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a high near 80. Light northeast wind increasing to 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

North Shore

Today: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 76. Windy, with an east wind 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 68. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Central Maui

Today: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 67. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Upcountry

Today: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 63. Light southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a low around 55. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 66. Light and variable wind becoming east 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

East Maui

Today: Occasional showers. High near 76. Breezy, with an east wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Frequent showers. Low around 66. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Frequent showers. High near 79. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a high near 69. Northeast wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a low around 64. Northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 73. East northeast wind 5 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Today: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a high near 77. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.