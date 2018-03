Maui police responded to 23 burglaries, five vehicle thefts and 15 vehicle break-ins in Maui County over a seven day period from March 4-10, 2018.

Burglaries increased 64% from the week before when 14 incidents were reported over the seven day period. Vehicle thefts decreased 55% from the week before when 11 incidents were reported; and vehicle break-ins decreased 6% from the week before when 16 incidents were reported.

Of the five vehicle thefts, one has since been recovered.

23 Burglaries

Kīhei

Sunday, March 4, 1:15 p.m.: 100 block of Kanani Rd at Kalama Heights Unit 213, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Haʻikū

Monday, March 5, 8:04 a.m.: 2300 block of Umi Place, Burglary Residential – Attempted Entry

Lahaina

Monday, March 5, 9:37 a.m.: 120 Dickenson St at Baldwin House, Burglary Non-Residential – Unlawful Entry

Wednesday, March 7, 3:51 a.m.: 1300 block of Front St, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Makawao

Monday, March 5, 4:22 a.m.: 460 Kaluanui Rd at The Sacred Gardens, Burglary Non-Residential – Forced Entry

Kahului

Tuesday, March 6, 10:04 a.m.: 700 block of Honowai St, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Tuesday, March 6, 9:27 a.m.: 325 Hanakai St at Royal Hawaiian Rentals, Burglary Non-Residential – Unlawful Entry

Friday, March 9, 7:44 a.m.: 50 S Papa Ave at Ala Lani United Methodist Church, Burglary Non-Residential – Unlawful Entry

Friday, March 9, 4:51 a.m.: 8100 block of Pulehu Road at Central Maui Landfill, Burglary Non-Residential – Attempted Burglary

Kapalua

Tuesday, March 6, 3:24 a.m.: 5855 Lower Honoapiʻilani Rd at DT Fleming Park Lifeguard Shack, Burglary Non-Residential – Forced Entry

Tuesday, March 6, 6:43 a.m.: 5900 Lower Honoapiʻilani Rd at Kapalua Golf Course maintenance shop on dirt road, Burglary Non-Residential – Forced Entry

Kāʻanapali

Wednesday, March 7, 10:03 a.m.: 2605 Kāʻanapali Pkwy at Sheraton Maui, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Wednesday, March 7, 8:50 a.m.: 6 Kai Ala Drive at Westin Kāʻanapali Ocean Resort, Burglary Non-Residential – Unlawful Entry

Kula

Wednesday, March 7, 6:44 p.m.: 7300 block of Kula Hwy, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Wednesday, March 7, 12:52 a.m.: 15200 Haleakalā Hwy at Kula Lodge and Restaurant, Burglary Non-Residential – Forced Entry

Nāpili

Wednesday, March 7, 8:02 a.m.: 4910 Honoapiʻilani Hwy at Baseyard, Burglary Non-Residential – Forced Entry

Thursday, March 8, 9:19 a.m.: 0-100 block of Loa Place at long driveway in back lot, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Thursday, March 8, 5:22 a.m.: 741 Hui Drive A at Ironwood Ranch, Burglary Non-Residential – Unlawful Entry

Pukalani

Wednesday, March 7, 1:48 a.m.: 3390 Kiʻi Place at Pukalani Superette OFC, Burglary Non-Residential – Forced Entry

Wailuku

Thursday, March 8, 7:52 a.m.: 260 Hoʻokahi St at Maui Auto Parts, Burglary Non-Residential – Forced Entry

Friday, March 9, 6:21 p.m.: 1800 block of Main St, Burglary Non-Residential – Forced Entry

Hoʻolehua

Friday, March 9, 1:57 p.m.: 4300 block of Moʻomomo Ave, Burglary Non-Residential – Unlawful Entry

Waiehu

Saturday, March 10, 12:59 p.m.: E Onaha Pl/Pohu St, Burglary Non-Residential – Forced Entry

5 Vehicle Thefts

Kīhei

Sunday, March 4, 6:22 p.m.: 715 S Kīhei Rd at Kīhei Bay Surf, A00784, 2016 ZHON, Gold/Brown

Friday, March 9, 6:10 p.m.: 1500 block of S Kīhei Rd, MMT045, 1994 Toyota 4-Runner, Gray

Lahaina

Sunday, March 4, 11:12 a.m.: Ala Moana St at Baby Beach Lahaina, M01376, 2017 DAIX, Red

Wednesday, March 7, 2:56 p.m.: 174 Lahainaluna Rd at Plantation Inn, 0 Yugo, Red

Kaunakakai

Thursday, March 8, 12:50 p.m.: Kamiloloa Pl/Poko Pl, HKG973, 2008 Chrysler T&C, White – RECOVERED

15 Vehicle Break-Ins

Pāʻia

Sunday, March 4, 2:17 p.m.: 71 Baldwin Ave at Moana Cafe, 2004 Ford vehicle, White

Sunday, March 4, 2:17 p.m.: 71 Baldwin Ave at Moana Cafe, 2017 BMW vehicle, Gray

Nāpili

Sunday, March 4, 4:34 p.m.: Hui Dr/Lower Honoapiʻilani Rd, 2017 Jeep Wrangler, Red

Waiheʻe

Sunday, March 4, 6:15 p.m.: 11600 Kahekili Hwy at Olivine Pools, 2007 Honda Odyssey, Light blue

Māʻalaea

Monday, March 5, 1:24 p.m.: N Kīhei Rd at Kealia Boardwalk, 2016 Nissan Altima, Silver

Tuesday, March 6, 1:11 p.m.: 10500 Honoapiʻilani Hwy at Kaheawa Wind Farm, 1995 Toyota Corolla, Black

Kīhei

Tuesday, March 6, 7:04 p.m.: 483 S Kīhei Rd at Kīhei Holiday, 1999 Toyota Camry, Black

Wednesday, March 7, 10:13 a.m.: 2191 S Kīhei Rd at Maui Vista building 2, 1995 Jeep Cherokee, Gold

Thursday, March 8, 6:59 p.m.: S Kīhei Rd at Waipuilani Park, 2004 Toyota vehicle, Blue

Lahaina

Wednesday, March 7, 9:27 a.m.: 120 Dickenson St in parking lot behind Old Baldwin House, 2009 Nissan Sentra, Gray

Thursday, March 8, 11:26 a.m.: 1850 Honoapiʻilani Hwy at LPD, 2014 Fiat vehicle, Orange

Thursday, March 8, 11:26 a.m.: 1850 Honoapiʻilani Hwy at LPD, Nissan vehicle, Blue

Haʻikū

Thursday, March 8, 10:14 a.m.: 10200 Hāna Hwy at Twin Falls after second plot, 2018 Hyundai Sonata, Silver

Friday, March 9, 10:24 p.m.: 2830 Hāna Hwy at Haʻikū Community Center, 2004 Acura TSX, Silver

Spreckelsville