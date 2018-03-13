Pizza with your choice of fresh fixings is a wonderful thing. But Pi Artisan Pizzeria in Lāhainā features an extra ingredient that makes their spot special: an ocean view, from a huge outdoor lanai!

“Lunch and dinner, happy hour; we’ve got a great oceanfront dining experience for sunsets in the evening,” says co-owner Debbi Katz, who adds that the patio hosts live music, team trivia and “paint parties.”

Pi Artisan Pizzeria is open from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. at 900 Front Street, featuring a range of traditional and signature artisan pizzas, along with build-your-own options. Offerings like pesto and mozzarella cheese are made in-house, and chefs source ingredients locally whenever possible. Gluten-free dough is also available.

“Artisan means it’s hand-crafted,” explains Katz. “So if you were to watch our kitchen staff when they’re making the pizza, they will stretch it out by hand. The dough has been made by hand from a recipe, it’s allowed to cure in the refrigerator for a couple of days to help set it, then it’s made into pizza according to the ingredients you put on and popped into the 800-degree oven.”

The restaurant also offers salads, starters, sandwiches, pasta and even housemade desserts. There’s a keiki menu, and the dining area offers plenty of room for groups (so call ahead to reserve your tables).

Happy hour spans from 3 to 5 p.m. daily, with discounts on both food and drinks. In fact, happy hour specials are now offered all day in the front patio area of the restaurant. The bar has a range of cold local beers and quality wine on draft.

ADVERTISEMENT

“All of our wine is on tap — three whites, three reds,” says Katz, “and the tap wine is very environmentally-friendly, as well as helping provide a fresh-tasting wine with every glass!”

Local diners can also join the Pi + Club, a points-based loyalty rewards program. For every 200 points accumulated, members get a $25 credit for future purchases. Katz hopes their fast service, quality ingredients and community activities will keep customers coming back!

“We hope that every diner leaves thinking this is probably among the best pizza that they’ve ever had, as well as other items such as our starters and salads and pastas and sandwiches,” says Katz.

See the menu and get details at Pi Artisan Pizzeria’s website or give them a call at 808-667-0791.

Learn more about On The Menu, The Business Spotlight and other sponsored video features here.