Senator Mazie K. Hirono (D-Hawaiʻi) met with the US Department of Transportation to reinforce the importance of Essential Air Service for Kalaupapa.

In a letter to the USDOT, Senator Hirono requested that the Department address the concerns raised by the Kalaupapa community when issuing the Order, provide a direct line of communication on any material air service changes, closely monitor the quality of air service, and reopen the Order if necessary.

Congress established EAS to ensure small communities that were served by air carriers before deregulation of the industry in the 1970s would continue to receive scheduled passenger service, with subsidies if necessary.

Senator Hirono transmitted the letter after meeting with Under Secretary of Transportation for Policy Derek Kan. In the letter, Senator Hirono reiterated the commitments made to her by Under Secretary Kan.

“The history and circumstances of Kalaupapa with its patient population require a level of air service and customer care that meets of the needs of the patients, residents and the state and federal staff that serve them,” Senator Hirono wrote. “It is my expectation that the concerns of the Kalaupapa community are respected and addressed in USDOT’s forthcoming Order.”

The complete text of the letter is posted below: