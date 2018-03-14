High Surf Advisory issued March 14 at 3:30AM HST until March 14 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Looking Ahead

The cloudy and wet pattern will continue across the state into the second half of the work week as low pressure lifts northward passing Kauai and Niihau to the west tonight through Thursday. Breezy trades will weaken and shift out of the southeast by Thursday, likely giving way to overnight land breezes and afternoon sea breezes over the smaller islands Friday through the upcoming weekend. Clouds and showers will focus over interior areas through the weekend, mainly through the afternoon hours. Another wet period is possible next week as a cold front approaches and moves into the area from the west and southerly winds strengthen.

West Side

Today: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 69. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Side

Today: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 67. Light northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

North Shore

Today: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Central Maui

Today: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a northeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 68. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Upcountry

Today: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 56. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

East Maui

Today: Rain. High near 80. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Occasional showers. Low around 67. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 64. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Today: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. East wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.