The 2018 real property assessment notices for Maui County will be mailed or emailed to property owners on or before March 15, according to an announcement today from the County of Maui Real Property Assessment Division.

The real property assessment notice shows the taxable value of the land and improvements, if applicable; the amount of allowed exemptions; the person who received the exemption; and the classification assigned to the property.

Property owners are encouraged to carefully review the document and contact the division in person or by phone at (808) 270-7297 with questions. If property owners disagree with the assessment, general land class, or exemption shown on their real property assessment notice, they may file an appeal with the board of review. The deadline for filing an appeal is April 9, 2018.

Also, the 2018 assessment notice will give taxpayers the option of receiving an electronic notice for 2019.

“This option offers taxpayers the opportunity to view their assessment notice on their computer, phone or mobile device,” said Scott Teruya, RPAD administrator. “In addition to saving the County money on paper, postage and printing costs, the paperless notice offers taxpayers the convenience of instant notification and the ability to receive your notice while away from home.”

If you do not receive your assessment notice or if you have any questions, contact RPAD by phone at (808) 270-7297 or view assessment information online.