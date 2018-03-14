Maui Police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a male involved in an assault incident that took place at Kīhei Kalama Village, also referred to as “The Triangle,” during the early morning hours of Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018.

Police say that around 2 a.m. a group of tourists visiting from the mainland left the Lava Rock Bar and Grill and were near the Tattoo Shop area asking about any after parties. The visitors began arguing with a group of local males, and three of the tourists were then assaulted.

The altercations spilled to the parking/driveway area near the center of the Kīhei Kalama Village, fronting Three’s Bar and Grill. According to officials, one of the tourists was punched several times by an unidentified male and fell to the ground. That male sustained serious injuries as a result of the assault.

The male assailant is described as possibly between 5’7” to 5’10” tall, approximately 190 to 240 pounds with very short hair. Officials say he was wearing dark colored shorts and a light colored t-shirt at the time.

The unknown male was able leave prior to police arrival by walking back into the Kīhei Kalama Village property.

Maui Crime Stoppers asks that anyone with information regarding the male involved to call Maui Crime Stoppers at 242-6966 and refer to MPD report #18-005226 or call Detective Mark Hada at 875-5410.

Maui Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of people responsible for felony crimes; the recovery of stolen property or seizure of illegal drugs in felony cases; or the capture of felony fugitives.