The Judicial Selection Commission announced a list of six nominees for the judicial vacancy in the District Court of the Second Circuit on Maui.

The judgeship has been vacant since the retirement of District Judge Keith E. Tanaka in August 2017.

The list of nominees includes: William C. Bagasol; Michelle L. Drewyer; Kirstin M. Hamman; Alvin K. Nishimura; Jennifer M. P. E. Oana; and Bryant G. F. Y. Zane.

Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald has 30 days from his receipt of the list to make an appointment. The selection is then subject to confirmation by the state Senate.