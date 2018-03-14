The County of Maui says customers in Honokōhau Valley are currently without water due to a landslide that damaged a six-inch pipeline that provides water to the area.

Officials say the break has been located in the remote valley and will be repaired tomorrow.

ADVERTISEMENT

Until the line is repaired and the storage tank is filled, customers may fill their own containers at the portable water tanker located at the entrance to the Valley on Honoapiʻilani Highway.