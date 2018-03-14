UH Maui College will host Nani Ke Ola “Beautiful Life” wellness fair on Thursday, March 15 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Kahului campus Great Lawn.

The fair aims to provide resources and demonstrations to inspire integration of healthy habits and more wellness into busy lives through campus and community connections.

The public event will feature performances by the UHMC Martial Arts Club, Zumba by Hot Lava Dancefit Studio and yoga workshops.

Approximately 150 Maui High School sophomores and juniors with Maui Economic Opportunity Youth Services will also be participating by performing an oli and a haka for the opening ceremony. They will also conduct a campus clean-up, and will be writing informational chalk facts on pathways.

The inaugural event is a collaboration among Maui Economic Opportunity Youth Services, Blue Zones Project, Healthy Eating Active Living Coalition, Coalition for a Tobacco Free Hawaiʻi, Maui Coalition for Drug Free Youth, and the UH Maui College Wellness Hui. The event is sponsored by UHMC Student Government.

Among the booths available include the Suicide Prevention Task Force, East Maui Watershed, Maui High School Voyaging Club, UH Maui College Dental Hygiene, Community Health Worker and Nursing programs, Americore, UHMC Health Center, UHMC Nutrition and Kiwanis Club Yoga.

For more information, contact Kathleen Hagan at khagan@hawaii.edu or (808) 866-0825.