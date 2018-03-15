Maui Economic Opportunity, Inc. has announced the return of the Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program.

SFMNP provides low-income seniors with eligible fresh produce with the goal of improving their health and nutritional status.

Qualified seniors will receive coupons worth $50 to exchange for fresh, nutritious, and unprocessed locally grown fruits, vegetables, herbs and honey from Farmers’ Market of Maui in Kīhei and Honokōwai, Hāna Fresh Farmers’ Market, Maui Fresh Farmers’ Market at the Queen Kaʻahumanu Center, Maui Nui Farmers’ Market on Lower Kula Road, Ono Farms Farmstand of Hāna, UpCountry Farmers’ Market of Pukalani and Kula Country Farms.

The SFMNP coupons may be used from April 1, 2018 through Sept. 30, 2018.

Applications for the Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program are available online or from MEO Planning and Coordinating Council Senior Coordinator, Zilpah Kaimiola via email at Zilpah.Kaimiola@meoninc.org. For more information visit the MEO website or call Zilpah at (808) 243-4313.