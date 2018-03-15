This month’s Makawao Third Friday event takes place tomorrow tonight, March 16, 2018, from 6 to 9 p.m. as event organizers celebrate the “Celtic Equinox,” the mid-point between the autumn equinox and winter solstice while also celebrating St. Patrick’s Day. Those in attendance can enjoy free entertainment, food trucks and booths, art and crafts, a keiki zone and local shopping and dining.

Live Music and Entertainment

● Kaina Kountry will be on the main stage next to Rodeo General Store from 6 to 8:45 p.m. Attendees will jam to the powerful vocal styling of country and western music, rock & roll, ballads, and Hawaiian favorites.

● Fire Dancers extraordinaire, Travis French with Nicole Casper “Exhibition of Tales of Fire” in front of the main stage during band break, from 7:15-7:35 p.m.

● Sherri Reeves/Tiger Eye Salon will host a stage for visiting artist Will Evans, with his unique, energizing, and entertaining acoustic style performance from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

● The Get Up and Dance Troupe will be boogying down with their entertaining street line dancing. Join in the fun and get your moves on at the top of Baldwin and Makawao Avenue.

● Josh will be playing to the rhythms of old school in the Maui Hands lot across from Casanova’s on Makawao Avenue.

● The Gecko Trading Company Boutique will host Earl Love with retro futuristic, good time family-friendly music.

Komoda Bakery Keiki Zone

The Komoda keiki zone this month features magician Timothy Wenk, a European style street performer who has entertained five times at the White House and will “Wow” with his sleight of hand remarkable magic act. Also on-hand will be Crystalline with her balloon twisting creations and Melissa Buck of Rainbow Art creating her one-of-a-kind artistic face paintings. There will also be hula hooping and lots of big and tiny bubbles for everyone.

Baldwin Avenue will be closed from the top of Makawao Avenue down to Brewer Street, where guests joining our M3F street party can enjoy wonderful entertainment, good eats on the street with lots of food trucks, vendor booths, arts and crafts, and the Komoda (Bakery) Keiki Zone, highlighting interactive activities for the keiki (kids) and whole family. With plenty of great local shopping and restaurants, this rain or shine FREE community event is a great time for everyone!

New on the Block

Makawao Merchants Association welcomes three newest merchant members.

● Jennie Hablewitz of Cultural Creations Maui, a unique gallery of contemporary & cultural art and fine island crafts at 3660 Baldwin Ave.

● Holoholo Surf, 3621 Baldwin Avenue, a surf cruise shop offering swim and aloha wear along with some specialty local board shapers and artists.

● Jennifer Oberg, Atelier, located at 3660 Baldwin Avenue, 2nd floor, is a dressmaking and sewing studio that offers a variety of services from custom wedding gowns, bridal alteration and tailoring, and a sewing school.

Continuing Down Baldwin Ave

Maui Classic Cruisers Club will be showing off their hot rods, muscle cars, and vintage machines at the top of Baldwin Avenue to the bottom by Brewer Road. Guests can talk story with some of Maui’s coolest car owners, aunties, uncles and Makawao historians.

M3F Food Court & Restaurants

Guests can enjoy dinner at one of the many award-winning Makawao restaurants or enjoy the pop up food court along Baldwin Avenue. Lots of new vendors are joining the regular M3Fs, adding a variety of great eats and treats.

Free Parking Available in the Following Areas

● Makawao Base Yard (Across from St. Joseph’s Church)

● 2 Parking lots on Brewer Road

● Makawao Municipal Parking Lot on Makawao Avenue